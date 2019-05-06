Contact Us
West Orange Man Urinated On Unoccupied Newark Police Car: Police

Paul Milo
Tauqeer Boyd
Tauqeer Boyd Photo Credit: Newark Police Department

A West Orange man was arrested at his home Sunday night less than a day after citizens alerted police to a video of him urinating on an unoccupied Newark police car as a crowd cheers him on, the department said in a statement Monday.

Taqueer Boyd, 22,  is seen in the video relieving himself on the car while it's parked at CityPlex 12 movie theater on Springfield Avenue, according to police. The video was shot Saturday night, police also said.

Anthony Ambrose, the director of the Newark's public safety director, said the fact that the public notified police of the video shows the "mutual respect" between the department and the public.

“We absolutely will not tolerate disrespect of our police,” said Ambrose. “We take this as a personal insult. When our department became aware of this, we moved quickly to apprehend the suspect.”

Boyd, who has been charged with lewdness, criminal mischief and disorderly contact, had previously been arrested for burglarizing a police car in Hoboken alongside another man. In that incident, Boyd rummaged through the vehicle, unzipping a Narcan kit and throwing two summons books to the ground.

