The Essex County Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of man suspected of stabbing an Orange woman to death in her home Thursday.

Katrina Perry, 34, was found dead in her home in the 100 block of Main Street. On Saturday, Christoper Dudley, 34, of West Orange, was arrested and charged with murder.

Little additional information was immediately available but authorities believe the two had been dating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.