West Orange Firefighter Hurt In 280 Crash In Serious But Stable Condition

William Holder
A firefighter remains hospitalized a week after he was seriously injured in a chain-reaction crash on I-280 in West Orange, according to a social media post shared by the township Monday.

Firefighter William Holder, who has been with the department for six years, was in serious but stable condition at University Hospital in Newark. He is showing signs of improvement, according FMBA Local 28 & 22B.

Holder was one of several first-responders hurt when a dump truck crashed into an ambulance at the side of the highway and then crashed into a fire engine. Three state troopers, two West Orange police officers and four other firefighters were all treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The repsonders were already on scene of an accident when the driver of the dump truck lost control and veered off the roadway, authorities said.

The crash prompted many first-repsonders to remind the public of the state's "move over" law, which requires drivers to change lanes or slow down when they see emergency or highway maintenance vehicles with their lights flashing.

