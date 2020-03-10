Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
West Orange Bank Robbed

Breaking News: Paterson Man, 45, Slain At One Of City's Deadliest Corners
West Orange Bank Robbed

Cecilia Levine
TD Bank branch on Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange
TD Bank branch on Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange

A suspect reportedly was in custody after a Tuesday morning bank robbery in West Orange.

Police had the suspect in custody after the TD Bank branch on Pleasant Valley Way was held up shortly after 9 a.m., authorities said.

The robber was described as male, white about 5-foot-6 and carrying a backpack.

There was no immediate word on how much cash, if any, was robbed.

