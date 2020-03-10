West Orange Bank Robbed

A suspect reportedly was in custody after a Tuesday morning bank robbery in West Orange.

Police had the suspect in custody after the TD Bank branch on Pleasant Valley Way was held up shortly after 9 a.m., authorities said.

The robber was described as male, white about 5-foot-6 and carrying a backpack.

There was no immediate word on how much cash, if any, was robbed.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE: A Newark ex-con was sentenced to a plea-bargained 20 years in federal prison for a Union County carjacking that turned into a police chase.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/union/police-fire/newark-ex-con-must-serve-20-years-in-fed-pen-for-union-county-carjacking/784700/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.