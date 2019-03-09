West Milford PD: Unlicensed Motorcyclist Charged With DWI, Cited For 19 MV Violations

A 25-year-old unlicensed motorcyclist was charged with DWI and slapped with 19 tickets, West Milford police said.

Jason Scala of Hewitt crossed the double yellow line to pass a vehicle on Lakeside Road, then blew a stop sign before turning onto Union Valley Road just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

Officer James McMahon stopped and arrested Scala after he failed standard field sobriety tests, it says.

Scala was processed on the DWI charge and given summonses for 19 traffic and equipment violations – among them driving while suspended and unlicensed, reckless driving, improper passing and failing to stop at a stop sign, police said.

He was released to a family member pending a West Milford Municipal Court first appearance.

