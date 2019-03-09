Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Washington Township Rollover Crash Kills Driver, 69
DV Pilot Police & Fire

West Milford PD: Unlicensed Motorcyclist Charged With DWI, Cited For 19 MV Violations

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
West Milford police
West Milford police Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A 25-year-old unlicensed motorcyclist was charged with DWI and slapped with 19 tickets, West Milford police said.

Jason Scala of Hewitt crossed the double yellow line to pass a vehicle on Lakeside Road, then blew a stop sign before turning onto Union Valley Road just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

Officer James McMahon stopped and arrested Scala after he failed standard field sobriety tests, it says.

Scala was processed on the DWI charge and given summonses for 19 traffic and equipment violations – among them driving while suspended and unlicensed, reckless driving, improper passing and failing to stop at a stop sign, police said.

He was released to a family member pending a West Milford Municipal Court first appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.