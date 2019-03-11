Contact Us
West Milford PD: Female Fare Bites 70-Year-Old Uber Driver, Jumps From Moving Car

Jerry DeMarco
The victim, 70, was treated for injuries to his nose, face and hands, as well as others, after the incident on Clinton Road, according to a West Milford police report.
A 70-year-old Uber driver was bitten and beaten by a customer who then jumped from the moving vehicle, West Milford police said.

The victim was treated for injuries to his nose, face and hands, as well as others, after the incident on Clinton Road, according to a police report.

Police nabbed 38-year-old Dale Sansone of West Milford a short distance away, the report says, adding that she was “found to be highly intoxicated, belligerent and uncooperative.”

Sansone was taken to Chilton Hospital for injuries she sustained jumping from the car, the report says.

Police charged her with assault and criminal mischief for damage to the driver’s vehicle, then released her pending a Municipal Court hearing, it says.

