West Milford PD: Driver Who Pulled Over To Argue With Passenger Was Drunk

A driver who pulled over to argue with a passenger was drunk, West Milford police said.

An officer responding to the area of Lakeside and Union Valley roads found Diane Lomoro, 53, of Paterson, arguing with her male passenger outside her car, according to a report.

Lomoro told the officer that she pulled “so the arguing would stop,” it says.

“While speaking with both, the officer detected signs of intoxication from the driver,” according to the police report.

Lomoro was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests, it says.

She was charged with DWI, careless driving, improper parking and failure to submit to a breath test and was released to a responsible adult pending court action, the report says.

