Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Several People Injured In Fairfield Coyote Attack
DV Pilot Police & Fire

West Milford PD: Driver Who Pulled Over To Argue With Passenger Was Drunk

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver told the officer that she pulled “so the arguing would stop,” West Milford police said.
The driver told the officer that she pulled “so the arguing would stop,” West Milford police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A driver who pulled over to argue with a passenger was drunk, West Milford police said.

An officer responding to the area of Lakeside and Union Valley roads found Diane Lomoro, 53, of Paterson, arguing with her male passenger outside her car, according to a report.

Lomoro told the officer that she pulled “so the arguing would stop,” it says.

“While speaking with both, the officer detected signs of intoxication from the driver,” according to the police report.

Lomoro was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests, it says.

She was charged with DWI, careless driving, improper parking and failure to submit to a breath test and was released to a responsible adult pending court action, the report says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.