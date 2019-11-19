'WE'RE FAMILY': Glen Rock Police, Colleagues Rally For Dad Of 6 Fighting Esophageal Cancer

Glen Rock police are banding with their brothers and sisters in blue in Ridgewood, Franklin Lakes and Ho-Ho-Kus to help a borough family struck by cancer.

The esophageal cancer diagnosis came for Bob Allison, a father of six, in July.

“The primary tumor was about 4.5 cm,” according to the Glen Rock PBA . “There was a smaller 4 mm tumor in the upper esophagus, and a few cancerous lymph nodes.”

Initial chemotherapy rounds weren’t effective. Allison has begun a new chemo treatment, along with radiation, to be followed by surgery in January or February.

Glen Rock police are dedicating this year’s “No-Shave November” to Bob, Mary and their kids -- Sophia 13, Christopher 11, Andrew 9, John Paul 8, Gregory 2 and Nathaniel, 1.

That’s because they’ve never felt treated like employees or visitors or those who work in town but, rather, as members of an extended borough family that has “supported us vigorously,” Glen Rock PBA President Murray Yang said.

“And as family, the members of the Glen Rock PBA feel obligated to give back to the community, especially when one of our own is in need,” Yang said.

The worldwide mission of “No-Shave November” is to not only raise funds for cancer research and treatment but to emphasize preventative measures in three areas” prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health, including suicide awareness.

As is the custom this time of year, participating male officers in nearly all North Jersey law enforcement agencies aren’t shaving and female officers are wearing a cancer awareness emblem on their uniforms.

Each officer participating in the campaign to help the Allison family is donating at least $50 to participate. Civilians can participate, as well, by going to a GoFundMe campaign: Allison Family Fundraiser .

The fundraiser will go beyond November and through December “in an effort to double our ability” to raise funds for the family, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"I would like to thank our law enforcement partners, brothers and sisters from Ridgewood, Franklin Lakes, and Ho-Ho-Kus for helping us give back to the Allison family,” Yang added.

“We want to thank everyone who can help us in this worthy cause, even if it is as simple as a prayer for the Allison Family and wishes for a speedy recovery for Bob,” the PBA president said.

PLEASE GO TO: Allison Family Fundraiser (GoFundMe)

