Weekend Haul: Franklin Lakes Police Continue Picking Off Route 208 Drivers, Most For Warrants

A series of weekend traffic stops on Route 208 yielded Franklin Lakes police a half-dozen arrests – most of them of people wanted on warrants.

They also included a 32-year-old West Nyack man charged with DWI just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officer Matthew Geyer made that arrest, as well as one just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday of a 29-year-old Clifton man on marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession charges.

Moments after that one, Sgt. William Zangara arrested Sean Levy, 48 of Atlantic Highlands, who was wanted on warrants out of Hillsdale and Middletown, Capt. John Bakelaar said Monday.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Officer David Blum arrested 36-year-old Angel Soliman of Prospect Park on a warrant out of that town, Bakelaar said.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Blum arrested Kimberlee Ciciniello, 29, of Bloomingdale – who was wanted on a warrant out of Carlstadt -- and Rose Helms, 34, of West Milford, who was wanted on warrants out of Ringewood and Pompton Lakes, the captain said.

