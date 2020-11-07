Wedding Guest Killed By Hit-Run Driver Outside Fiesta On Route 17

UPDATE: Authorities got the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 20-year-old wedding guest from Massachusetts outside a popular Route 17 catering hall Saturday night.

"We need to make sure which one was the actual driver," Bergen County Prosecutor's Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti told Daily Voice around noontime Sunday, explaining that there were several occupants in the vehicle at the time.

An alert initially was broadcast for a red Dodge that fled the scene after the victim was struck outside the main driveway of the Fiesta in Wood-Ridge around 10 p.m.

"They didn't even attempt CPR," a ranking law enforcement officer said.

Several attendees sobbed while others were heard screaming at the catering hall, where the victim had been attending a wedding, a guest at another event told Daily Voice.

The bride got medical attention after becoming faint, he said.

Another crash occurred when a vehicle apparently tried to avoid the victim and struck the divider, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit joined police, firefighters and EMS workers who made the pronouncement at the scene.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. A county medical examiner and state Department of Transportation crew were summoned, as well.

The southbound highway remained closed at Franklin Avenue until 4 a.m.

ANYONE who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the driver responsible is asked to call Wood-Ridge police at (201) 939-0476 or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 646-2300.

The scene outside the Fiesta on southbound Route 17 in Wood-Ridge. DAILY VOICE

