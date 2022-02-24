'We Will Find You,' Nutley Police Say After Repeat Minnesota Burglar's 4th Crime

Police in Essex County are hoping that a Minnesota man's second burglary in a month arrest will be a lesson to other criminals.

"Let this be a warning for those that think they will get away," Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. "If you commit a crime in Nutley we will identify, arrest and prosecute you."

That's what is happening with Minnesota resident Dylan Waehner-Larson, 29, accused in four Nutley burglaries last month, police said.

The first incident was at a gas station on Franklin Avenue on Jan. 5, and later that morning, an occupied apartment, Petracco said alongside Chief Thomas Strumolo.

When police found Larson, he still had proceeds from the thefts on him, police said. He was arrested and detained at Essex County Jail, and released days later.

Then, on Jan. 15, officers responded to two additional burglaries — one a medical office on Franklin Ave another at a gas station on Centre Street.

Larson was again identified as the suspect, and he was again charged with two more counts of burglary and criminal mischief, authorities said. He was taken to the Essex County Jail, again.

He said Larson was cooperative with detectives and being held with an undermined release date at the Essex County Jail.

While crime rates have risen, so has the arrest rate, Petracco said.

"We have a great force," he said, "and work hard to keep this town a safe place to be."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.