Wayne Teens Killed In Crash Were Fleeing Cops In NY: Authorities

A pair of Wayne Hills High School students who died in a crash last week had been trying to flee from police during a traffic stop in New York, authorities announced.

Christian A. Enrico, 17, was heading north on Route 8 in Guilford, NY when a Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull him over around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, March 31, according to a release from New York State Police.

Enrico failed to comply, continuing into the Otsego County Town of Butternuts, where he left the roadway and struck several trees, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 51 and Flatiron Road in the Town of Butternuts.

Both Enrico and his passenger, 16-year-old Liam Pakonis, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

