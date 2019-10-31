Wayne Police Nab Teen Trio With Prescription Drugs Stolen From Resident's Vehicle

Wayne police busted three teens who they said were carrying generic Xanax stolen from a resident's car when they were stopped for a traffic violation Thursday afternoon.

Bill Mendez-Geraldino, 18, Engel Paulino-Gomez, 19, both of Passaic, and Michael Acosta-Granados, 18, of Paterson were released pending court appearances on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, drug possession and conspiracy, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Wayne detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation, Daly said, asking that anyone with information that could help them call: (973) 633-3530 .

While police are "vigilantly patrolling to protect" residents, the captain asked citizens to also remember to lock their vehicles and take their keys.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.