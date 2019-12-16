Contact Us
Breaking News: Paterson Trio Charged With Attempted Murder In Street Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wayne PD: Man Who Exposed Himself At Mall Seized During Holiday Shopping Rush

Jerry DeMarco
James Michura
James Michura Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Wayne police and Passaic County sheriff's officers were talking to a witness reporting that a man had exposed himself at busy Willowbrook Mall this weekend when a woman screamed nearby.

The woman, who was with her 12-year-old nephew, pointed to the suspect, who was immediately taken into custody, township Police Capt. Daniel Daly said Monday.

The officers were talking with the witnesses shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday when they heard the screams, Daily said.

James Michura, 24, of North Carldwell was charged with three counts of lewdness and released pending a court hearing, the captain said.

******

******

