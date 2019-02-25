Wayne PD: DWI Motorist Who Hit Car Found Behind Wheel Of Idling Pickup

An intoxicated 52-year-old Wayne motorist was still behind the wheel down the block from a hit-and-run crash when police said they found his pickup idling in the middle of the street.

Responding Officer Erik Ferschman took Richard D. Jezercak into custody near his Fifth Street home around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after he smelled of alcohol, “showed balance trouble and had slurred speech,” Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

Jezercak was still behind the wheel of the 1998 Dodge pickup, which was stopped and idling in the middle of the street, Martin said.

Jezercak was charged with DWI after registering a .09 on a breath test, the captain said.

He was released to a responsible adult and the pickup was impounded for 12 hours under John’s Law, he said.

No injuries were reported.

