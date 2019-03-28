Contact Us
Wayne PD: Driver Nabbed Headed Homeward With 85 Bags Of Heroin

Ara Kouyoumdjian
Ara Kouyoumdjian Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WAYNE PD

Two Wayne police officers on a Route 23 commercial district safety and security detail nabbed a driver from Butler with 85 bags of heroin, authorities said.

Ara Kouyoumdjian, 34, had the bags -- stamped "I AM BACK" -- in fully and partially sealed bricks when Officers Adrian Sulejmani and Tomasz Cydzik stopped him on the northbound highway just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a cracked windshield, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

The 2000 Ford Taurus also had an expired inspection sticker, the captain said.

Kouyoumdjian was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing.

He's charged with possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia -- two hypodermic needles, a plunger cap and two bottle caps with heroin and brown cotton residue.

He also received summonses for the windshield and expired inspection.

