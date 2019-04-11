Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Car Hits Bicyclist In Hackensack
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wayne PD: Car Burglar Who Victimized Elderly Identified, Caught By Detective

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Derissio
Joseph Derissio Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy WAYNE PD

Wayne police identified and arrested a local drug user who they said burglarized a half-dozen elderly residents cars.

Joseph Derissio, 21, removed coins and other items from unlocked cars at the Edward Sisco Village, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said Thursday.

Detective Ken Hart identified Derissio as the suspect and had hi come to headquarters, where he was charged Wednesday with six counts of burglary and one of heroin possession, Martin said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing.

******

ALSO SEE: Claiming he’d only just been released for carrying 140 envelopes of heroin, a user with visible track marks on his arm drew a crowd by shouting at Wayne detectives who said he was carrying six bags of crack and several unused folds of smack when they found him staggering from store to store in a commercial district.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/wayne-pd-just-released-heroin-user-causes-commotion-at-supermarket-when-caught-with-crack/765965/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.