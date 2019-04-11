Wayne PD: Car Burglar Who Victimized Elderly Identified, Caught By Detective

Wayne police identified and arrested a local drug user who they said burglarized a half-dozen elderly residents cars.

Joseph Derissio, 21, removed coins and other items from unlocked cars at the Edward Sisco Village, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said Thursday.

Detective Ken Hart identified Derissio as the suspect and had hi come to headquarters, where he was charged Wednesday with six counts of burglary and one of heroin possession, Martin said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing.

