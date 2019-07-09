Wayne Man Who Brought Dead Dog To Animal Hospital Charged With Cruelty

A Wayne man who brought a dead dog to an animal hospital was arrested Tuesday on cruelty charges, authorities announced.

Wayne police responding to Knox Terrace on May 31 were told that Craig J. Lam, 37, took the dog to the Fairfield Animal Emergency Hospital.

The officers “were advised by the staff of the Fairfield Animal Emergency Hospital that the dog had arrived deceased,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said in a release.

Lam, formerly of Staten Island and more recently of Kinnelon, was charged with animal cruelty following an investigation, they said.

He was released pending a July 24 appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Paterson.

