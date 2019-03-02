Wayne Man Charged With User's Fentanyl, Heroin Death

A Wayne man initially arrested on a minor drug charge is facing much more severe consequences for providing the heroin and fentanyl that killed a Jefferson user, authorities said.

Norberto Rodriguez, Jr., 20, is charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, they said.

Police found Eric Malmberg dead last June 21 after overdosing on drugs given to him by Rodriguez, authorities said.

Under state law, someone who sells illegal drugs that kills the user can be charged with his or her death. Anyone convicted of the offense can be sentenced to from 10 to 20 years in state prison. A plea bargain could produce a lesser term, however.

Rodriguez was sent to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Morristown, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Chief of Investigations Stephen F. Wilson, Jr. and Jefferson Township Police Chief Sean Conrad said in a joint release Friday.

The Jefferson Township Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation, along with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Special Enforcement Units, participated in the investigation, they said.

Anyone with additional information that could help authorities in the case is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

