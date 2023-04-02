Contact Us
Wayne HS Students Killed In Weekend Crash

Wayne Hills HS
A pair of teens from Wayne were killed in a crash over the weekend.

Christian Enrico and Liam Pakonis, both students at Wayne Hills High School, died in an accident on Friday, March 31, according to school and local officials.

Crash details were not immediately released.

Liam was a member of the Wayne Hills Swim team, and services for Christian had been set as of Sunday, April 2.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

