Wayne Driver, 22, Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Paterson Motorist

A 22-year-old Wayne man was arrested this week and charged with death by auto for a summer crash that killed a Paterson man.

Why Asante Cugliari was charged in the Aug. 9 death of Gustavo Marte, 58, wasn’t explained in a brief statement released by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora following a court appearance Thursday in Paterson.

Their statement only said that Cugliari was arrested Wednesday and charged with death by auto and vehicular homicide “based on the results of [an] investigation” by the prosecutor’s office and city police.

Responders said that Cugliari was speeding and ran a stop sign before his 2013 Hyundai Genesis collided with Marte’s 2008 Dodge Charger at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and East 26th Street.

The Central Judicial Processing Court judge ordered Cugliari held in the Passaic County Jail pending the results of a detention hearing scheduled for this coming Monday.

