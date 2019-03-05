Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wayne Crash With Jeep Sends Sedan Driver To Hospital

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Wayne Crash With Jeep Sends Sedan Driver To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Wayne firefighters extricated the sedan driver after the crash.
Wayne firefighters extricated the sedan driver after the crash. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

The driver of a sedan had to be extricated before being hospitalized following a collision with a Jeep Tuesday night in Wayne.

Both vehicles had to be towed following the crash at Alps Road and Warren Place around 7:30 p.m.

The extent of the female driver's injuries couldn't be determined.

Wayne police, firefighters, Rescue and the Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad responded.

Michael Jannicelli took the photos and contributed to this story.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

