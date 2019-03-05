Wayne Crash With Jeep Sends Sedan Driver To Hospital

The driver of a sedan had to be extricated before being hospitalized following a collision with a Jeep Tuesday night in Wayne.

Both vehicles had to be towed following the crash at Alps Road and Warren Place around 7:30 p.m.

The extent of the female driver's injuries couldn't be determined.

Wayne police, firefighters, Rescue and the Wayne Township Memorial First Aid Squad responded.

Michael Jannicelli took the photos and contributed to this story.

