Wayne Bicyclist, 20, Struck, Hospitalized

A 20-year-old Wayne bicyclist was struck and injured by a sedan Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after being hit by a 2017 Toyota Corolla just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Newark Pompton Turnpike and Packanack Lake Road, authorities said.

He was reported in stable condition with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The 67-year-old Wareton driver remained at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief James Clarke said in a joint release.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.