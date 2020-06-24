Water Search Launched For Operator Of Capsized Weed Harvester In Hopatcong

A water search was under way Wednesday morning in Hopatcong after a weed harvester capsized, residents told Daily Voice.

Several agencies responded to Crescent Cove just before 11 a.m., when the boat went under and the operator didn't emerge.

Photos of the weed harvester were posted to Facebook groups by residents, happy to see it out on the water -- moments before it capsized near 72 W. River Styx Road.

The State Police Marine Unit along with Jefferson, Hopatcong and Roxbury police responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.