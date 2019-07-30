WATCH: Video Shows Shooting, Arrest Of Driver Who Fled Union Traffic Stop

The Union County Prosecutor's Office has released police dash cam and body cam video showing a man getting shot by police after he fled a traffic stop in Union in June.

The video, which has been slightly edited, shows Lester Krek, 32, of Linden, getting interviewed by police during a traffic stop along Rt. 22 on June 7. After several minutes of back and forth with the officers, who inform Krek that his vehicle registration is expired, he takes off.

Krek later crashed in Mountainside and fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, where officers catch up to him in the driveway of a home on Larkspur Drive and try to arrest him. The encounter with police begins around the 8:20 mark in the video and shows an officer shoot and wound Krek as they grapple with one another.

For the next few minutes, officers are seen trying to subdue Krek, who is splattered with what appears to be his own blood.

In June, Krek was charged with disarming a police officer, eluding police and resisting arrest.

