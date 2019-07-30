Contact Us
WATCH: Video Shows Shooting, Arrest Of Driver Who Fled Union Traffic Stop

Police are seen here subduing a driver after he fled a traffic stop in Union in June. The driver, a Linden man, was shot by police during the arrest. Photo Credit: YouTube
This video shows the arrest of a Linden man in June. Police said he drove off after being stopped for a traffic violation and was later caught on foot in Mountainside.
This video shows the arrest of a Linden man in June. Police said he drove off after being stopped for a traffic violation and was later caught on foot in Mountainside. Video Credit: Law Enforcement Network

The Union County Prosecutor's Office has released police dash cam and body cam video showing a man getting shot by police after he fled a traffic stop in Union in June.

The video, which has been slightly edited, shows Lester Krek, 32, of Linden, getting interviewed by police during a traffic stop along Rt. 22 on June 7. After several minutes of back and forth with the officers, who inform Krek that his vehicle registration is expired, he takes off.

Krek later crashed in Mountainside and fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood, where officers catch up to him in the driveway of a home on Larkspur Drive and try to arrest him. The encounter with police begins around the 8:20 mark in the video and shows an officer shoot and wound Krek as they grapple with one another.

For the next few minutes, officers are seen trying to subdue Krek, who is splattered  with what appears to be his own blood.

In June, Krek was charged with disarming a police officer, eluding police and resisting arrest.

