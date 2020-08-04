WATCH: Tornado Touches Down In Jersey Shore Town Leaving Thousands Without Power

A tornado touched down in a Jersey Shore town Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service -- leaving thousands without power (scroll for videos).

The tornado was over Corbin City at 9:53 a.m., the NWS said. Ocean City and the surrounding area was placed under a tornado warning until 10:15 a.m. as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way north.

More than 72,900 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power as of 11:30 a.m., the outage map shows. Reports say nearly 14,000 Ocean City residents were in the dark.

Outages were also reported across Monmouth County as of 11:45 a.m.

Footage posted by Twitter user Maddie Fisher shows the tornado touching down around 10:30 a.m.

A video taken by John Bradley posted by NBC4 shows a roof being blown off an Ocean City home.

BREAKING: Roof blown off a home in Ocean City, NJ (📹 John Bradley) #nbc4ny #Isaias pic.twitter.com/tSOhxe5Zfv — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) August 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

