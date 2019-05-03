WATCH THIS: Englewood Cat Burglar Tries Breaking In While Residents Are Home

An Englewood resident was home when surveillance cameras captured video of a burglar wearing a multi-colored windbreaker trying to break in.

Even though lights go on, the hoodied intruder -- whose face and hands were covered -- tries opening a window, then cases the exterior of the house for a way to get in.

The sneaker- and sweatpants-wearing burglar then hears the chirp of a police siren and flees into nearby woods.

The East Hill homeowner posted Ring videos of the incident, which occurred between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the distinctive jacket and contacts them.

The Bergenfield-Bogota-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack CrimeStoppers Group offers cash rewards up to $1,000 for any information that significantly aids in any police investigation, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Callers can leave a tip any time of day on the CrimeStoppers website at bergencrimestoppers.org or call ( 844) 466-6789 .

Or you can call city detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

