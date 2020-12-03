Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
WATCH: SUV Rolls In Fairview DWI Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Video Credit: COURTESY: Fairview PD

Police charged a Fairview driver with DWI after her Cadillac SUV struck a parked car and rolled over before dawn Thursday.

The 2019 XT4 struck a parked car on Anderson Avenue at DeSoto Place, near Fairvew police headquarters, at 1:49 a.m., Chief Martin Kahn said.

The struck car got slammed into another, while the SUV driven by Blanca Perez, 29, rolled and landed on its wheels, he said.

Perez, whose breath smelled of alcohol, said she wasn't injured, but EMTs insisted she be checked out at Hackensack University Medical Center, Kahn said.

A blood sample also was taken, the chief said.

The Caddy and first parked vehicle both had to be towed from the scene, he said.

Surveillance video from two angles shows the crash.

COURTESY: Fairview PD

