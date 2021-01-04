WATCH: Surveillance Tapes Catch Warren County Driver Hit Two Cars, Speed Off

Police in Warren County are seeking information after a speeding driver was caught on camera hitting not one but two cars -- then fleeing.

The crashes occurred near the intersection of South Main Street and New Brunswick Avenue in Pohatcong around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, township police said.

The video shows the suspect vehicle — which police say may have been a newer Ford Taurus — coming from the right side.

The vehicle will have damage to the front driver’s side and passenger headlight and fender areas, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Matt Radecky at 908-454-6424.

