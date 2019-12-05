Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Alarm Malfunction Locks Down Northern Valley Regional HS
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: State Police Pursuit Begins On GSP In Clark, Ends With Arrest On Route 3 In Clifton

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Several NJ State Police troopers quickly joined the pursuit, as did Clifton police.
Several NJ State Police troopers quickly joined the pursuit, as did Clifton police. Video Credit: Mark Rosetti (Demonracer2/YouTube)

A 20-mile New Jersey State Police chase partially captured on video began in Clark and ended with the arrest in Clifton of a driver who authorities said fought with troopers before being subdued.

A trooper doing laser speed enforcement tried pulling over the Honda CRV near Exit 135 on the northbound Garden State Parkway around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, NJSP Major Brian Polite said, but the driver kept going.

Backup troopers quickly joined the pursuit, as did Clifton police.

The driver turned off the Parkway at Exit 153B onto westbound Route 3 in Clifton and quickly hit traffic.

The driver -- identified as Javas Lal, 25, Avenel -- resisted as troopers got him out of the vehicle and into custody, the major said.

Lal was charged with resisting arrest and eluding, received traffic summonses and was sent to the Passaic County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.