WATCH: Passaic Firefighter Rescues Man From Burning Building

Smoke pours out the windows of a burning home as a Passaic firefighter rescues a man down a ladder Saturday morning, dramatic video shows.

The resident was hospitalized after a firefighter punched out enough of the window frame to get the man out -- head-first -- in the 5th Street rescue around 6:30 a.m.

The firefighter then slides down the back of the ladder, allowing the man to climb down, in the exclusive video captured by Edward Devine for Daily Voice.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked in 20 or so minutes.

Three people were examined for smoke inhalation, responders said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.