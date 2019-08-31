Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Passaic Firefighter Rescues Man From Burning Building

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Smoke pours out the windows of a burning home as Passaic firefighters rescue a man down a ladder Saturday morning, dramatic video shows.
Smoke pours out the windows of a burning home as Passaic firefighters rescue a man down a ladder Saturday morning, dramatic video shows. Video Credit: COURTESY: Edward Devine

Smoke pours out the windows of a burning home as a Passaic firefighter rescues a man down a ladder Saturday morning, dramatic video shows.

The resident was hospitalized after a firefighter punched out enough of the window frame to get the man out -- head-first -- in the 5th Street rescue around 6:30 a.m.

The firefighter then slides down the back of the ladder, allowing the man to climb down, in the exclusive video captured by Edward Devine for Daily Voice.

Firefighters had the bulk of the blaze knocked in 20 or so minutes.

Three people were examined for smoke inhalation, responders said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.