Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Hackensack
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Newark Police Pull Suicidal 13-Year-Old From Fire Escape

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Body-cam video shows police in Newark aiding a suicidal teen boy Monday
Body-cam video shows police in Newark aiding a suicidal teen boy Monday Photo Credit: Newark police

Two police officers from Newark are being hailed as heroes after they stopped a 13-year-old boy from jumping off  a third story fire escape at a treatment facility, police said.

“I commend Sgt. [Antonio] Barbosa and Officer [Shaquille] Johnson for taking the initiative to immediately devise a plan of action that saved this boy’s life,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Preservation of a life is always our goal, but it’s clear that these officers exercised exceptional compassion and the care needed to ensure that this frightening scenario had a positive ending.”

The officers were called to Youth Consultation Services, 284 Broadway, around 5 p.m. Monday on a report of a teen who was threatening to jump from a fire escape. He had locked himself into a common area and had made his way out to the fire escape when police arrived (see attached video).

An officer spoke with the teen, distracting him, while his colleague grabbed the boy and pulled him back into the building. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark for evaluation.

“In saving this child’s life, these officers exhibited the type of dedication and commitment that the people of the City of Newark can be proud of,” Ambrose said. “I believe we can all applaud them as heroes and as invaluable community guardians.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.