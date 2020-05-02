Contact Us
WATCH: Multi-Alarm Fire Tears Through Cars, Jersey City Home

Cecilia Levine
A multi-alarm fire tore through a Jersey City home early Wednesday morning. Video courtesy of @vijlotika Twitter Video Credit: @vijlotika Twitter

A car fire spread to a two-story home displacing 10 people early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the multi-alarm blaze at the 400 block of Mercer Street around 3:30 a.m. and had the fire under control in approximately one hour.

The blaze spread to the back of the building, other units and some other cars, including a food truck, Jersey City fire officials said.

No injuries were reported although 10 people were displaced.

