WATCH: Multi-Alarm Fire Tears Through Cars, Jersey City Home

A car fire spread to a two-story home displacing 10 people early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the multi-alarm blaze at the 400 block of Mercer Street around 3:30 a.m. and had the fire under control in approximately one hour.

The blaze spread to the back of the building, other units and some other cars, including a food truck, Jersey City fire officials said.

No injuries were reported although 10 people were displaced.

