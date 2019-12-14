Contact Us
FOUND! FBI Recovers Van With 'Possible Connection' To Jersey City Shootings
WATCH: Man Shot In Head In Paterson Records Facetime Video

Jerry DeMarco
The Paterson victim, 23, has two young children. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

"I'm dyin', bro," a 23-year-old Paterson man told his friend in a live social media video moments after he was shot in the head Friday night.

How the father of two was wounded on Elm Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. wasn't immediately clear.

More than 12 hours later, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office hadn't released any information about the incident.

"I'm gonna f*****' die, my n****," the victim tells his friend in the video ( see below ). "I'm dyin', bro."

The friend assures him that he'll be fine as they head outside to meet police called by neighbors reporting gunshots.

Last word was that he was recovering at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, although there was concern about his left eye.

WARNING: The video below contains profanity. It's listed as unsuitable for children.

FACEBOOK

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

