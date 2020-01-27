WATCH LIVE: Body Of Freehold Woman Missing Since October Found In Old Bridge

UPDATE: Monmouth County Christopher J. Gramiccioni was conducting a new conference about the death of Stephanie Parze. You can watch it live here:

STORY: Fears were confirmed Monday morning when a medical examiner identified remains found in Old Bridge on Sunday as those of a 25-year-old Freehold woman who’d gone missing months ago.

“It is with great sadness we announce that Stephanie Parze’s remains were recovered yesterday in Old Bridge,” the office of Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni tweeted early Monday.

Massive searches since Parze’s Oct. 30 disappearance had failed until Sunday, when her body was discovered in a wooded area off southbound Route 9 around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Parze, whose family lives on Route 33, didn’t show up for her nannying job the next day after returning to her late grandmother’s house following a night out in New Brunswick with her mom and sister to see medium Cindy Kaza’s show, authorities said.

Police said her car and cellphone were left at her grandmother’s house. No signs of forced entry or a struggle were found, they said.

Investigators pegged her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old stockbroker John Ozbilgen, 29, as a possible suspect and arrested him after they said they found child porn on his phone.

Ozbilgen hanged himself in his parents’ garage a few days after being released from jail, authorities said.

In the morning tweet, he thanked the public “ for your remarkable efforts in trying to find Stephanie for the past few months. May God bless Stephanie and her family during this terribly difficult time.”

