WATCH: Jersey Shore Vehicle Owner Dragged In Brazen Daylight Theft

Two car thieves dragged a Middletown homeowner while stealing his Range Rover in broad daylight, surveillance video shows.

A dark Mercedes Benz backs up to the victim’s Windermere Road driveway in the township’s Lincroft section around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the video posted publicly on Facebook shows.

Both thieves get out, with one in a black ski mask heading into an open attached garage.

“Keys were in the woman's purse in her mudroom,” a friend of the victims wrote in the post. “The thief opened the door and grabbed the keys and her wallet from her bag!”.

The thief backs a white Range Rover out of the garage and has to make several maneuvers to get it turned toward the street, the video shows.

At that point, the homeowner suddenly comes running down the driveway and grabs the driver’s side door handle – then gets dragged and falls face-first as both vehicles speed away.

“The husband hurt his shoulder but is otherwise OK,” the friend wrote.

Similar thefts have been reported in other area communities, residents said.

Middletown police asked that anyone with information that could help catch the suspects call them at (732) 615-2100

“The public is asked to be mindful to always remove any key fobs, ensure that their vehicles are locked and to report any suspicious activity to the police,” they added.

