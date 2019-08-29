Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Tenafly Firefighters Free Worker In Home Construction Site Fall
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Irvington Police Officer Wounded In Deadly Shooting Leaves Hospital

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Irvington police and Essex County Sheriff's officers at the scene of a shooting Aug. 8 that left three police officers wounded and two killed, including the gunman.
Irvington police and Essex County Sheriff's officers at the scene of a shooting Aug. 8 that left three police officers wounded and two killed, including the gunman. Photo Credit: Paul Milo

A police officer who was wounded in a daytime shootout in Irvington early this month has been released from the hospital.

The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety posted video Thursday showing Officer Brandon Geata being wheeled out of University Hospital in Newark.

Geata was recovering from a leg wound sustained when he responded to Myrtle Avenue Aug. 8 on a report of a man armed with a shotgun. Geata was one of three police officers hit by Kaizen Crossen, a 39-year-old city man, authorities said.

Crossen, who witnesses said appeared to be wearing body armor,  was shot and killed. The shooting is under investigation by the state Attorney General, which investigates all officer-involved shootings resulting in death.

Crossen, who authorities said fired several rounds, killed 20-year-old Jason Caudle. The victim, a father of two, was unarmed when Crossen shot him in the chest, authorities said.

The two had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, the victim's mother told News 4 New York.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.