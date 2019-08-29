WATCH: Irvington Police Officer Wounded In Deadly Shooting Leaves Hospital

A police officer who was wounded in a daytime shootout in Irvington early this month has been released from the hospital.

The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety posted video Thursday showing Officer Brandon Geata being wheeled out of University Hospital in Newark.

Geata was recovering from a leg wound sustained when he responded to Myrtle Avenue Aug. 8 on a report of a man armed with a shotgun. Geata was one of three police officers hit by Kaizen Crossen, a 39-year-old city man, authorities said.

Crossen, who witnesses said appeared to be wearing body armor, was shot and killed. The shooting is under investigation by the state Attorney General, which investigates all officer-involved shootings resulting in death.

Crossen, who authorities said fired several rounds, killed 20-year-old Jason Caudle. The victim, a father of two, was unarmed when Crossen shot him in the chest, authorities said.

The two had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, the victim's mother told News 4 New York.

