Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paramus Police Pursuit Ends When Stolen Mercedes Runs Out Of Gas
DV Pilot Police & Fire

WATCH: Fire Blows Through Bayonne Multi-Family Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters battle a 4-alarm blaze at 482 Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne on May 14, 2020. (Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal)
Firefighters battle a 4-alarm blaze at 482 Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne on May 14, 2020. (Reena Rose Sibayan | The Jersey Journal) Video Credit: NJ.com

Fire ravaged two Bayonne multi-family homes Thursday afternoon, partially collapsing one and severely damaging the other.

The blaze broke out on the second floor of the first home on Kennedy Boulevard at 18th Street shortly before 1 p.m. and quickly blew through the roof.

Officials quickly pulled their firefighters out for an exclusively exterior attack as it spread to the second home.

The fire went to four alarms in under a half hour. It was finally declared under control shortly before 4 p.m.

Kennedy Boulevard was closed from 18th to 21st streets.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns joined their Bayonne colleagues at the scene.

No injuries or possible cause were immediately reported.

Massive fire in Bayonne

@BayonneAlerts

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.