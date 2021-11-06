WATCH: Coast Guard, Good Samaritan Rescue 6 Jersey Shore Boaters

Six boaters were rescued by members of the US Coast Guard and a good Samaritan approximately 34 miles east of Atlantic City Thursday.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center in Philadelphia received an alert that a 28-foot pleasure craft with six people aboard was taking on water due to the inclement weather and the heavy seas in the area.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched to assist the boaters.

Video shows the Dolphin aircrew hoisting two of the boaters to safety while a nearby good Samaritan crew assisted with transferring the last four aboard their vessel.

All six boaters were safely transferred back to shore.

“These men no doubt made the right call deciding to be rescued in what looked like very unforgiving seas,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Swanner, the Dolphin pilot.

"Luckily they had life jackets, which aided in their recovery and again, proved to be critical in saving these men. We encourage all boaters to have operable radios, EPIRBs and proper life jackets onboard."

Sector Delaware Bay issued an urgent marine information broadcast notifying mariners in the area of the adrift boat, and the owner will make plans to salvage the vessel.

No injuries or pollution were reported.

