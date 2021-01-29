WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Newark Police Save 2-Year-Old Shooting Victim

Newly-released bodycam footage shows Newark police rushing to save a 2-year-old shooting victim to the hospital Thursday night.

** WARNING: Above video contains graphic content. **

Police arrived to 85-95 Cabinet Street around 11:10 p.m., where an individual was holding a seemingly lifeless toddler, according to the video and local authorities.

The video shows an officer instructing a woman to place the child in the back of a police cruiser, as other officers helped get a man laying in the street into the back of a vehicle.

In total, two men, a woman the child were all taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not available as of 4 p.m. Friday.

“We’re fortunate that this incident did not turn out to be more tragic than it already is as we continue to get guns off our streets,’’ Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

“I’m grateful that our officers were there to help save the life of this child.’’

This incident remains under investigation. No further information is available.

While detectives investigating this incident are seeking the public’s help in quickly identifying suspects, Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the incident to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.