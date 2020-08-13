Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Captures Union County Officer Saving Choking Infant

Cecilia Levine
A Summit police officer's swift actions saved the life of a choking infant.
A Summit police officer's swift actions saved the life of a choking infant.

The baby had stopped breathing and was turning blue when police responded to a local home on July 5. 

Bodycam footage shows the mother handing the baby to the officer, who immediately began hitting the babies back and administering chest thrusts to dislodge the object in his throat.

The mother can be heard telling police the baby was eating vitamins when he began to choke.

In less than a minute, the baby began making noise and the object was dislodged. 

The infant was transported to a local hospital for observation and has since made a full recovery.

"This was truly a remarkable outcome for a very scary situation," police said.

