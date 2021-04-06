WATCH: Body Camera Captures Attack On Newark Police Officers

Body-worn camera footage captured a violent attack on a pair of Newark police officers that led to the arrest of four men earlier this week.

Officers and an Essex County Prosecutor's Office detective were patrolling Fabyan Place and Cypress Street and approached a man who was thought to be in possession of a gun around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

That's when the suspect's two brothers came to the scene and physically interfered with the arrest.

Body cam footage shows men ambushing an officer, holding him up against a fence and then throwing another to the ground.

Disturbing footage shows a group of men attacking Newark police officers that led to the arrests of four men. Newark NJ Department Public Safety

Two police officers were transported to University Hospital for treatment of complaints of pain.

Branden K. Rodwell, 31, of Newark, and Justin Rodwell, 30, of Irvington, were arrested at the scene.

Jaykil A. Rodwell, 28, and Jasper D. Spivey, 24, both of Newark, were arrested on Wednesday, after voluntarily surrendering to police following issuances of arrest warrants for each on charges related to this incident, O'Hara said.

Branden Rodwell and Justin Rodwell each face charges of three counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, obstruction of the administration of the law and resisting arrest.

Jaykil Rodwell and Jasper Spivey each face charges of three counts of aggravated assault against a police officer, obstruction of the administration of the law and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

“In today’s climate, where similarly minor incidents have resulted in unpredictable outcomes, our officers ensured that not one of the civilians involved was injured, and that is highly commendable,” O’Hara said.

“Under the direction of Mayor Baraka, two abandoned houses were immediately torn down and Code Enforcement issued 17 summonses for violations of City Ordinances and quality of life issues," he added, noting 17 vehicles were towed from the block either to abandonment or to being unregistered.

Baraka directed that a mobile police precinct be immediately established on that block and that an increased police presence be felt around the clock.

The investigation is ongoing. Any questions related to this investigation should be referred to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.