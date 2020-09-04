WATCH: Authorities Release Videos Of Man Apparently Overdosing, Dying In Trenton PD Custody

Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage shows Trenton police struggling to safely arrest then desperately revive a Pennsylvania man who became unresponsive in their custody and later died.

Police were called to the area near St. Francis Medical Center around 11:45 a.m. April 3, where a man later identified as Stephen A. Dolceamore, 29, was walking into traffic and acting erratically, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Officers forced Dolceamore to the ground after he tried running away, but became unresponsive while he was on the ground, Grewal said.

An officer can be heard in bodycam footage requesting Narcan, and reporting a possible overdose over the police radio. The officer becomes increasingly frustrated as other officers take longer than expected to bring the Narcan over.

"Are they f***king hearing anything I'm saying on the radio?" the officer says. "We gotta shoot him up he's turning purple."

Dolceamore, was subsequently transported to St. Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

Dolceamore's death remains under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

The autopsy report was completed on July 21, and provided to the family.

