Washington Township Rollover Crash Kills Driver, 69

Jerry DeMarco
Washington Township police
Washington Township police Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A sedan collided with an SUV, struck a telephone pole and rolled over, losing its roof, in a Tuesday afternoon crash that killed a 69-year-old driver, authorities said.

The Honda Accord collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe and Honda Accord on Linwood Avenue crash near Parkway Court, police Capt. Richard Skinner said.

The Accord driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications were being made, Skinner said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office responded, along with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification (to collect evidence) and first responders from the township and Paramus.

