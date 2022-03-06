Warren County Woman, 59, Made Fake Police Report, Filed Bogus Insurance Claim: Prosecutor

A 59-year-old Warren County woman who made a false police report and filed a bogus insurance claim about a stolen pickup truck has been charged, authorities said.

Silvana Saleh, of Rose Lane in Hackettstown, told officers that her 2012 Chevy pickup truck was stolen from her barn when she was gone sometime between Friday, April 29 and Sunday, May 1, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release with local officials on Friday, June 3.

The truck was subsequently entered in the national crime information center as stolen.

On Tuesday, May 24, detectives learned that the truck had not been stolen and instead was the subject of a civil argument between Saleh and someone located in Alaska, Pfeiffer said.

A follow-up investigation found that Saleh knew that the truck was in Alaska and had not been stolen, leading to the filing of a false report, authorities said.

Saleh also allegedly filed a false insurance claim for the truck.

Saleh was charged with false info to police officials and insurance fraud. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 15.

