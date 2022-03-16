Warren County Woman, 24, Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over By Own Pickup Truck, Police Say

A 24-year-old Warren County woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after being run over by her own pickup truck, authorities said.

Samantha Gardner, of Hackettstown, was behind the wheel of a Sierra pickup truck heading north on Grand Avenue near Robins Court when the vehicle stalled and she exited just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, local police said in a Wednesday release.

Gardner walked toward the front of the truck, which then began rolling backward, police said.

She tried to jump back inside but was knocked to the ground by the driver’s side door as the truck kept backing up, authorities said.

Gardner was then run over by the truck’s front driver-side tire while the vehicle continued and eventually stopped down an embankment next to a driveway near the 800 block of Grand Avenue, police said.

Garner was taken by Hackettstown First Aid & Rescue Squad and Saint Clare’s Paramedics to Hackettstown Medical Center, where she was then flown by Atlantic Air 1 to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of an abdomen injury, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.