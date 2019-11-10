Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Upper Saddle River Police Chase Down Montvale Serial Masturbator, Seek Any Victims
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Warren County Teen Injured In Hunterdon Rollover Crash, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Lebanon Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS transported the teen to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Lebanon Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS transported the teen to a local hospital with minor injuries. Photo Credit: Lebanon Township Volunteer Fire Department

A 17-year-old male from Washington sustained minor injuries in a Lebanon rollover accident, authorities said.

Police responded to Route 31 north of Rocky Run Road around 9:15 Wednesday night where the 2002 Chevy Malibu had overturned, NJ.com reports.

The driver was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center by Lebanon Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS with minor injuries, Lebanon police said.

The crash is under investigation, however local police suspect rainy conditions may have been a contributing factor, NJ.com says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.