Warren County Teen Injured In Hunterdon Rollover Crash, Police Say

A 17-year-old male from Washington sustained minor injuries in a Lebanon rollover accident, authorities said.

Police responded to Route 31 north of Rocky Run Road around 9:15 Wednesday night where the 2002 Chevy Malibu had overturned, NJ.com reports.

The driver was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center by Lebanon Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS with minor injuries, Lebanon police said.

The crash is under investigation, however local police suspect rainy conditions may have been a contributing factor, NJ.com says.

