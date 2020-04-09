Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Warren County Motorcyclist, 62, Dies Week After Phillipsburg Crash

Valerie Musson
800 block of South Main Street in Phillipsburg
800 block of South Main Street in Phillipsburg Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man from Warren County succumbed to his injuries more than a week after his involvement in a Phillipsburg crash.

Stewart Lee, 62, of Pohatcong Township hit a street drain and lost control of his motorcycle, colliding with a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and crashing into a building near the 800 block of South Main Street on August 23, NJ.com reports.

Lee was transported to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, PA, where he died of multiple blunt force injuries shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.

The driver of the Malibu sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

Lee’s death was ruled accidental but remains under investigation by the Phillipsburg Police Department.

