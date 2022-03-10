Warren County Man Slams Into Police Cruiser Twice Before DWI Arrest: PD

A Warren County man was intoxicated when he slammed into a police car twice and resisted arrest, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver near West Valley Avenue stopped Manuel E. Mencia-Copland, 33, in a driveway around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Hackettstown Police said.

While Mencia-Copland was still in his car, the vehicle started to roll backward and struck the police cruiser, authorities said.

Mencia-Copland then allegedly pulled forward before the car rolled backward and struck the police vehicle a second time.

While questioning Mencia-Copland, of Hackettstown, officers observed an alcoholic odor and saw a container of Modelo alcohol in the center cup holder, police said.

Mencia-Copland then refused to listen to the officer’s commands and was not cooperative during his arrest, according to police.

Mencia-Copland was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.