Warren County Man Run Over By Truck Airlifted

Valerie Musson
Atlantic Air 1
Atlantic Air 1 Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance

A Warren County man was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a truck, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Hartman’s Corner Road in Washington Township where they found the 74-year-old man who had been hit around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, local police said in a statement.

The man was found with right arm and shoulder injuries and treated on-scene before being airlifted via Atlantic Air-1 to Morristown Memorial Hospital, police said.

Further details were not being released and the incident was under investigation.

